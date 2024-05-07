Vivo X100 Ultra Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its new smartphone Vivo X100 Ultra in China on 13 May 2024. Two other handsets, including X100s and X100s Pro will be revealed during the launch event of Vivo X100 Series. The company has not released any information about the key features and specifications of Vivo X100 Ultra, online reports suggest that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Currently, Vivo X100 Ultra is available for pre-reservations on the online stores of Vivo in China. The handset will be available in three color variants, including Space Gray, Titanium, and White Moonlight. The camera system will be Zeiss-branded. Let us read about other expected features and specs of the Vivo X100 Ultra smartphone in detail below.