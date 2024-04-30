Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition Launch Today; Live Streaming Details

Tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in India today on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The handset will be launched in association with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). According to reports, the forthcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G AFA variant will be unveiled in an exclusive box and accessories with AFA branding.
According to the teaser images released by the company, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition will arrive with a a striking blue colored back panel, flaunting distinctive golden accents, dual rear camera, and a. LED flash light. Although, the exact features and specifications of this handset are yet to be revealed by the company, some online leaks shared by tipsters may give us a slight insight about the details of this smartphone.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Launch Date
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions AFA edition will be launched in India today on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Launch Time
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions AFA edition will be launched in India at 12 pm IST.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Price in India
The price of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions AFA edition is yet to be revealed by the company. However, the starting price of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G in India is Rs 31,999.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition: Features and Specifications
The exact features and specifications of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions AFA edition has not been revealed by the company yet. However, it is anticipated to share some of the key features and specs with already available Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, which include the following.
MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra SoC
5,000mAh battery with 120W charging support
200MP wide-angle camera lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.
A 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits.
IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Launch Event: Where To Watch the Live Streaming
The live streaming of Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition will be available on the official YouTube channel of Xiaomi India.
To watch the live streaming of the event, click here.
