Realme GT Neo 6 Launch Date on 9 May: Check Features, Specifications, and More

Realme GT Neo 6 is confirmed to be launched in China on Thursday, 9 May 2024. The handset will arrive as a predecessor to the Realme GT Neo 5 in the country. According to the teasers available online, some of the key features and specifications of forthcoming Realme GT Neo 6 have been unveiled, including Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W wired fast charging, 1TB onboard storage, and more.

Once released, Realme GT Neo 6 will join the Realme GT Neo 6 SE in the Chinese markets. The latter was launched in China in April 2024, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Realme GT Neo 6 will be available in a Purple color variant. If rumors are to be believed, Realme GT Neo 6 will be launched in international markets as the Realme GT 6.