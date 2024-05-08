ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Realme GT Neo 6 Launch Date on 9 May: Check Features, Specifications, and More

Realme GT Neo 6 will be launched in China tomorrow on 9 May 2024 at 2 pm local time. Check details here.

Realme GT Neo 6 is confirmed to be launched in China on Thursday, 9 May 2024. The handset will arrive as a predecessor to the Realme GT Neo 5 in the country. According to the teasers available online, some of the key features and specifications of forthcoming Realme GT Neo 6 have been unveiled, including  Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 120W wired fast charging, 1TB onboard storage, and more.

Once released, Realme GT Neo 6 will join the Realme GT Neo 6 SE in the Chinese markets. The latter was launched in China in April 2024, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. Realme GT Neo 6 will be available in a Purple color variant. If rumors are to be believed, Realme GT Neo 6 will be launched in international markets as the Realme GT 6.

Realme GT Neo 6: Launch Date and Time

Realme GT Neo 6 will be launched in China on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at 2 pm (local time).

Realme GT Neo 6 Price

The starting price of Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to be CNY 1,699 (Rs 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant. However, the exact pricing details will be revealed at the official launch event tomorrow.

Realme GT Neo 6: Confirmed Features and Specifications

According to the official teasers, following are some of the confirmed features and specifications of the Realme GT Neo 6.

  • Powered by  Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

  • 120W wired fast charging.

  • 1TB onboard storage

Realme GT Neo 6: Features and Specifications (Expected)

  • A 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz 8T LTPO OLED screen with 6,000 nits peak local brightness.

  • A 50MP OIS-enabled main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor on the rear side.

  • A 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

  • Available in 24GB RAM and 1TB onboard storage option.

  • The handset will be equipped with Android 14 with Realme UI 5 software.

  • A 5,500mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

  • IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

