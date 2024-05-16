Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site: Rumoured Specs and Battery

Redmi K70 Ultra has been in discussion recently. The brand-new handset is expected to join the Redmi K70 series. The Redmi K70 series made its official debut in China in 2023. The lineup includes the base Redmi K70, the Redmi K70E and the Redmi K70 Pro smartphones. Now, the Redmi K70 Ultra is likely to make its debut soon, however, we do not know the exact date. The company has not revealed any details regarding the launch of the new handset.
Earlier, reports have suggested some key details like the RAM and display of the upcoming Redmi K70 handset. Now, the phone has been spotted on a certification site, revealing the processor and charging specifications. All interested buyers should note the details surfacing online before the company announces anything about its launch. We have all the important updates.
Read till the end to know the rumoured specifications of the Redmi K70. Please note that the company has not revealed any official details so you should wait for the announcements. The launch date is expected to be announced soon.
Redmi K70 Ultra: Rumoured Specifications
Tipster Digital Chat Station has officially shared in a Weibo post that the Redmi K70 Ultra was spotted on China's 3C certification websites. This suggests an imminent launch.
According to the details shared by the tipster, the Redmi K70 Ultra handset is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC. The chipset is likely to offer "Supreme Performance and Comprehensive AI".
The rumoured smartphone is expected to be backed by a 5,500mAh battery which is bigger than the 5,000mAh battery in the Redmi K70 and Redmi K70 Pro smartphones. These are some of the rumours.
The upcoming Redmi K70 Ultra might support 120W wired fast charging. Previous reports have suggested that the Redmi K70 Ultra could include an 8T LTPO display with 1.5K resolution.
It will likely be equipped with 24GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.
The Redmi K70 Ultra could make its debut globally as the Xiaomi 14T Pro in September 2024. The exact date is not known yet so interested buyers should stay alert. More details about the launch date and specifications of the Redmi K70 Ultra handset could be revealed soon.
