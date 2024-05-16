Redmi K70 Ultra Spotted on 3C Certification Site: Rumoured Specs and Battery

Redmi K70 Ultra has been in discussion recently. The brand-new handset is expected to join the Redmi K70 series. The Redmi K70 series made its official debut in China in 2023. The lineup includes the base Redmi K70, the Redmi K70E and the Redmi K70 Pro smartphones. Now, the Redmi K70 Ultra is likely to make its debut soon, however, we do not know the exact date. The company has not revealed any details regarding the launch of the new handset.

Earlier, reports have suggested some key details like the RAM and display of the upcoming Redmi K70 handset. Now, the phone has been spotted on a certification site, revealing the processor and charging specifications. All interested buyers should note the details surfacing online before the company announces anything about its launch. We have all the important updates.