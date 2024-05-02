iQOO Z9x Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price and More Details

Tech giant iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone iQOO Z9x 5G in India soon. The handset has already been launched in China and Malaysia. According to several online reports, iQOO Z9x 5G was spotted on an Indian website, and is anticipated to share several key features and specifications with the Vivo T3x, which was revealed in the country in mid April.

iQOO Z9x 5G is anticipated to be available in India in different storage variants, including 4/128GB, 6/128GB, and 8/128GB. The starting price of this rebranded version of Vivo T3x 5G is expected to be above Rs 13,000. However, the official pricing details are still awaited. Let us check out the launch date, price, features, specifications, and other details of upcoming iQOO Z9x 5G below.