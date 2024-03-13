Vivo T3 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Design, Specifications, Price & More

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its new smartphone Vivo T3 5G in India soon. Although, the company has not confirmed the exact launch date of this handset, it is likely that this mid-range smartphone will arrive in the country in March. Once launched, Vivo T3 will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.
The key features and specifications of forthcoming Vivo T3 5G are still under the wraps. However, there are plenty of online leaks and tips circulating regarding the same on the internet. Some of these include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, 8GB RAM, triple rear camera system, and more. Let us check out the Vivo T3 launch date, features, specifications, price, sale date, and other important details below.
Vivo T3 5G Launch Date in India
Vivo T3 will arrive in India soon. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the company.
Vivo T3 5G Price in India
Vivo T3 will arrive in India as a successor to the already available Vivo T2. Therefore the expected price is Rs 20,000. Users must not down that the exact price details have not been confirmed by the company yet.
Vivo T3 5G Sale in India
Once launched in the country, Vivo T3 will be available for sale in India on ecommerce platform Flipkart.
Vivo T3 5G: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Following is the list of expected features and specifications of upcoming Vivo T3.
A 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.
Available in two storage variants, including 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.
Triple rear camera system including 50 MP Sony IMX882 lens with OIS, 2 MP bokeh lens, and 2 MP flicker sensor. On the front, the handset may flaunt a 16 MP shooter for video calling and selfies.
5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.
IP54 certified for dust and splash resistance.
Available in two color variants, including cosmic blue and crystal flake.
Dual speakers for amazing sound experience.
