Vivo T3 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Design, Specifications, Price & More

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its new smartphone Vivo T3 5G in India soon. Although, the company has not confirmed the exact launch date of this handset, it is likely that this mid-range smartphone will arrive in the country in March. Once launched, Vivo T3 will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The key features and specifications of forthcoming Vivo T3 5G are still under the wraps. However, there are plenty of online leaks and tips circulating regarding the same on the internet. Some of these include MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, 8GB RAM, triple rear camera system, and more. Let us check out the Vivo T3 launch date, features, specifications, price, sale date, and other important details below.