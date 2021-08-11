Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Watch4, Buds2 Launched: Price, Specifications
The South Korean tech giant also announced smartwatches in the Galaxy Watch4 series and earphones too.
Samsung today at Galaxy Unpacked Event 2021 unveiled the next chapter in foldable innovation with two new smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.
Along with this, the South Korean tech giant announced smartwatches in the Galaxy Watch4 series and earphones too.
“With Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3, Samsung is once again redefining the possibilities with foldable smartphones that empower users with the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s fast-paced world,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics.
Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Display: Unfold Z Fold 3 to immerse yourself in theater-like viewing experiences and stay fully engaged in your favorite content on the uninterrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display. Z Fold3 features an increased viewable area so users get an unbroken canvas for their favorite apps. The phone offers 120Hz adaptive refresh rate now on both the Main and Cover Screens.
New Technology: For the first time ever on the Galaxy Z series, Samsung is bringing its beloved Note series technology to Z Fold3—the S Pen functionality. Users can take advantage of fully optimized S Pen features on their foldable screen. S Pen for Z Fold3 will come in two options: S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro12.
Processor: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a 5nm octa-core and offers a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz. The company hasn't yet revealed the exact name of the processor, although media reports suggest that it will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.
Storage and RAM: The phone comes with 12 GB RAM and two storage variants: 256GB and 512 GB.
Camera: The camera setup comprises a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens that delivers up to 2x optical zoom and HDR10+ recording. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 also comes with a 10-megapixel camera on its cover for selfies and video chats.
Color: It comes with a choice of three colors: Phantom Black, Phantom Green, and Phantom Silver.
Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Display: The new Flip3 device constitutes of a 6.7 inch Full HD AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a larger cover display of 1.9-inch size that has 260x512 pixels resolution.
Processor: Samsung has provided a 5nm octa-core SoC on the Galaxy Z Flip 3, similar to Fold3 which has a maximum clock speed of 2.84GHz.
Storage and RAM: The phone is paired with 8GB of RAM as standard and two storage variants: 128 GB and 256 GB
Camera: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a dual rear camera setup that carries a 12-megapixel primary sensor with a wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The phone also comes with a 10-megapixel selfie camera on top of its folding display.
Color: The phone comes with four trendy colors—Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black.
Galaxy Watch4
Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung’s BioActive Sensor, which boasts a smaller and more compact design that doesn’t detract from measurement accuracy.
The new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors — Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis — so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect an AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and, for the first time, calculate their body composition.
The all-new Body Composition measurement tool gives users a deeper understanding of their general health and fitness, with key measurements like skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate, body water and body fat percentage.
Users will be able to choose from a wide range of guided workouts, enjoy Group Challenges with your friends and family, or set up a home gym by connecting your Galaxy Watch4 to Samsung Smart TV, where calorie counts and heart rate metrics appear on screen for easier tracking.
The Galaxy Watch4 series offers our most complete picture of your sleep patterns. The device detects the sounds of your snores as well.
Galaxy Buds2
As one of the latest additions to the Galaxy Buds lineup, Galaxy Buds2 join the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Pro, providing more choices to consumers to fit their needs.
The dynamic two-way speakers deliver high notes and a deep bass, while Active Noise Cancellation helps block out unwanted noise.
Galaxy Buds2 are Samsung’s smallest and lightest earbuds yet boasting an iconic curved shape.
Pricing and Availability
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 is currently available at the price of $1,799.99 (roughly Rs 1,33,600), and Galaxy Z Flip3 for $999.99 (Rs 74,200), Galaxy Bud2 will retail for $149.99(Rs 11,138) , and Galaxy Watch4 – will come in 40mm and 44mm, starting at $249.99(Rs 18,500) for Bluetooth versions and $299.99 (Rs 22,780) for LTE models.
The Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 will be available for pre-order beginning 11, August and they will launch on 27 August starting with select markets, including the U.S., Europe, and Korea.
