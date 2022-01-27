Samsung Galaxy S22 to Launch in 'Galaxy Unpacked' on 9 Feb: Check Expected Specs

South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch its new smartphone series Samsung Galaxy S22 on 9 February 2022. The series will be revealed during company's 'Galaxy Unpacked' event.

The Galaxy S22 series will be an expansion of Samsung's already popular 'S' smartphone lineup.

Samsung is yet to announce the official name of the devices to be launched, however, it can include Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, reported Gadgets360.