Samsung Galaxy A15 Launch: Know the Rumoured Specifications and Price Details

Samsung Galaxy A15: The expected specifications of the device are stated here for interested people.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G supported by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC made its debut in India in January. Now, Samsung is gearing up to launch another A-series handset called Galaxy A15. It is important to note that the popular company has not announced anything officially regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A15. As per the latest details online, a render of the Galaxy A15 is going viral. Interested people should take note of the details available right now.

One should know that popular tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) revealed an alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy A15 on X, earlier known as Twitter. The leaked details online hint at some specifications and features of the brand-new Galaxy A15. Interested buyers should note that these are all rumours because the company has not revealed any information yet.

We have the leaked specifications, price range, and design of the Samsung Galaxy A15 for our readers. Samsung will announce the launch date and other important details about the device later on so stay alert if you want to purchase it.

Samsung Galaxy A15: Expected Specifications

The render highlights that the Samsung Galaxy A15 will be equipped with a triple-camera setup at the rear. As per the latest details online, the camera will be placed at the top left corner of the panel.

The sensors of the device are encased in circular modules and they are situated vertically with a small LED flash unit beside them. It is important to note that the Samsung branding will be inked at the bottom.

The Galaxy A15 is expected to be similar to the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G model, which made its debut in India earlier.

The Galaxy A15 is expected to be equipped with a 6.4-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. These are all the rumoured specifications of the upcoming smartphone you should note.

Samsung Galaxy A15: Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy A15 is likely to debut as a successor to the Galaxy A14. The starting price of the Galaxy A14 model was Rs 16,499 and the 4G model was priced at Rs 13,999.

The price range of the Galaxy A15 is not known yet. You have to wait for Samsung to make the official announcements to know the exact launch date, price, specifications, and other important details about the new device.

