Samsung Galaxy A15 Launch: Know the Rumoured Specifications and Price Details

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G supported by an octa-core Exynos 1330 SoC made its debut in India in January. Now, Samsung is gearing up to launch another A-series handset called Galaxy A15. It is important to note that the popular company has not announced anything officially regarding the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A15. As per the latest details online, a render of the Galaxy A15 is going viral. Interested people should take note of the details available right now.

One should know that popular tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) revealed an alleged render of the Samsung Galaxy A15 on X, earlier known as Twitter. The leaked details online hint at some specifications and features of the brand-new Galaxy A15. Interested buyers should note that these are all rumours because the company has not revealed any information yet.