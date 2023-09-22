Apple iPhone 15 Series Sale in India Begins Today: Price and Latest Details Here

After waiting for a long time, the day is finally here when people in India can lay their hands on the brand-new iPhone 15 series. As per the latest official details, Apple will start the sale of the iPhone 15 series in India today, Friday, 22 September. interested buyers are requested to take note of the latest details if they want to buy the new model. Starting today, 22 September, the iPhone 15 models will be available in physical stores.

Buyers in India can also lay their hands on the iPhone 15 series via the official website of Apple. It is important to note that Apple started the preorders for the iPhone 15 series in India and a few other countries on 15 September. Starting today, Friday, the company will also begin the shipment of these preorders.