Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A14 5G Launch Today in India: Key Features and Specs

With the launch of these smartphones, Samsung will be counted among one of the widest distributors of the 5G smartphones in India.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India says, " These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery. Starting at a net effective price of just INR 14999, these devices will be instrumental in driving our mission of making 5G accessible to everyone.”

Here are the key features and specs of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A14 5G: