Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A14 5G Launch Today in India: Key Features and Specs

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A14 5G will be launched in India today at 12 pm onwards.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Tech News
1 min read
Samsung is all set to launch the most awaited smartphones - Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A14 5G today, 18 January 2023 at 12 pm. To attend the launch event, please click here.

An official tweet by the Samsung India says, "Experience lag-free immersive viewing with 120 Hz refresh rate on #GalaxyA23 5G. Tune into #SamsungLive to avail exclusive offers. Visit http://Samsung.com on 18 January, 12 PM. "

With the launch of these smartphones, Samsung will be counted among one of the  widest distributors of the 5G smartphones in India.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India says, " These devices showcase our premium design philosophy and come with industry-leading features like 16GB RAM with RAM Plus and 5000mAh battery. Starting at a net effective price of just INR 14999, these devices will be instrumental in driving our mission of making 5G accessible to everyone.”

Here are the key features and specs of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A14 5G:

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G: Key Features and Specifications

Here's the list of features and specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone in India.

  • A 6.6-inch waterdrop notch display along with 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

  • Snapdragon 695 chipset.

  • 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal memory.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: Key Features and Specifications

Here's the list of features and specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A14 5G smartphone in India.

  • A 6.6-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

  • A laser pattern back cover and a a flat linear camera module.

  • Powered by Exynos 1330 Octa-core SoC.

Published: 
