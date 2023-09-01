The tech giant Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone Realme C51 in India on Monday, 4 September 2023. Once launched, the handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the official website of the company.
Prior to the launch, the company has confirmed some of the features and specifications of the forthcoming smartphone Realme C51, these include 50MP AI camera, 5,000mAh battery, and black & green color variants.
Let us read about Realme C51 India launch date, time, live streaming of the event, price, features, specs, and more details below.
Realme C51 Launch Date in India
The new Realme C51 will be launched in India on Monday, 4 September 2023.
Realme C51 Launch Time in India
Realme C51 will be launched in India at 12 pm IST.
Realme C51 Price in India
The expected price of Realme C51 in India is Rs 10,499. The exact price will be revealed at the launch event on Monday.
Realme C51 India: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Based on the online reports and leaks, following are the expected features and specifications of the Realme C51 in India.
A 6.74-inch with 90Hz refresh rate.
Powered by 1.82GHz 12nm octa-core chipset.
50MP AI rear camera, and 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Available in 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.
Android 13-based realme UI T Edition operating system,
5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability.
Available in Black and Green color variants.
Connectivity options include GPS, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm Headset Jack, 3-card slot, and Bluetooth 5.0. (Source: 91mobiles.com)
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on Realme C51.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)