The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to launch soon. The upcoming Galaxy S23 FE is expected to succeed the Galaxy S21 FE as a Fan Edition model. It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is expected to be equipped with some of the best features. There are some rumours about the device that are circulating online and interested people should know them. A new report states that the Galaxy S23 FE was seen on the TENAA website.

Since the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is reported to be spotted on the TENAA website, it hints that the device will be launched soon and some key specifications will be revealed. There are several images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE online that reveal the colour and some features. Interested people should know the latest details.