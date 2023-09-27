Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, & Latest Details

The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro were formally unveiled during the company's global launch event in Berlin. It is important to note that Xiaomi launched the devices on Tuesday, 26 September 2023. Both, Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro flaunt 6.67-inch OLED panels with up to 144Hz refresh rate. They also sport Leica-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. All the specifications of the smartphones are announced by the company during the launch event on Tuesday so you should know them.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and the vanilla model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. Both, Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are supported by 5,000mAh batteries. They will receive four major Android updates, as per the latest details. The Xiaomi 13T series looks very similar to the Redmi K60 Ultra device.