Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, & Latest Details

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro: Take note of the price and specifications of the devices if you want to purchase.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro Launched: Price, Specifications, & Latest Details
The Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro were formally unveiled during the company's global launch event in Berlin. It is important to note that Xiaomi launched the devices on Tuesday, 26 September 2023. Both, Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro flaunt 6.67-inch OLED panels with up to 144Hz refresh rate. They also sport Leica-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. All the specifications of the smartphones are announced by the company during the launch event on Tuesday so you should know them.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro operates on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and the vanilla model runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC. Both, Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro are supported by 5,000mAh batteries. They will receive four major Android updates, as per the latest details. The Xiaomi 13T series looks very similar to the Redmi K60 Ultra device.

Here is everything you should know about the Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro such as the specifications, design, price, etc. These details are announced by the company at the launch event so they are confirmed.

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro: Price and Availability

The Xiaomi 13T Pro price begins at EUR 649, which is roughly Rs 28,500 for the 12GB + 256GB storage variant. The price range for the 12GB + 512GB variant is EUR 699, which is approximately Rs 32,000.

The Xiaomi 13T price begins at EUR 549, which is roughly Rs 22,000 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. These are the price details we know for now.

The Xiaomi 13T series will be available in Alpine Blue, Black, and Meadow Green options. The brand-new handsets are now up for pre-order in the UK so buyers in the region can book their devices.

Xiaomi 13T and Xiaomi 13T Pro: Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Xiaomi 13T Pro operates on Android 13 based MIUI 14. The device sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution (1,220x2,712 pixels) display with 144Hz refresh rate.

The screen of the device is equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The model will receive four major Android version upgrades and five years of over-the-air (OTA) security updates.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro functions on a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It also has up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The device will be available in 2GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants.

The Xiaomi 13T Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The Xiaomi 13T is equipped with the same software and display as the Xiaomi 13T Pro. However, the vanilla variant houses a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3 storage.

The device will be available in two storage configurations - 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants. The features of the device include a 50-megapixel triple rear camera, a 20-megapixel selfie sensor, and an IP68 build. The Xiaomi 13T houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Topics:  Xiaomi 

