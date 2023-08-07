Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Launch in India Today, 7 August: Specs & Price Range Here

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is scheduled to be launched in India today, Monday, 7 August 2023, as per latest details. Interested buyers patiently waiting to know all the details about the upcoming smartphone by Samsung should stay alert and check the updates online. It is important to note that the exact specifications and price range of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G in India will be announced after the launch takes place on Monday. Buyers should know the official updates online.

As per the latest details, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G. It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was released earlier in March 2023. The company made an official statement where it was announced that the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be launched today.