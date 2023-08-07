Samsung Galaxy F34 5G Launch in India Today, 7 August: Specs & Price Range Here

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is scheduled to be launched in India today, Monday, 7 August 2023, as per latest details. Interested buyers patiently waiting to know all the details about the upcoming smartphone by Samsung should stay alert and check the updates online. It is important to note that the exact specifications and price range of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G in India will be announced after the launch takes place on Monday. Buyers should know the official updates online.
As per the latest details, the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G is likely to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A34 5G. It is important to note that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was released earlier in March 2023. The company made an official statement where it was announced that the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G will be launched today.
Buyers should note that the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G flaunts a 6.6-inch display, a 48-megapixel primary sensor led triple rear camera unit and a 13-megapixel front camera sensor. The upcoming Galaxy F34 5G might have the same features since it is a rebranded version.
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India
A promo image of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G states that the price of the model will be around Rs 16,000 in India. It is also important to note that the smartphone will be available in Electric Black and Mystic Green options.
To know the exact price range, you have to wait for Samsung to make the official announcements about the Galaxy F34 5G. All the important details will be available soon.
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G in India: Specifications
When we talk about the specifications and design of the Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, it is important to note that the company has confirmed it will be equipped with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
The smartphone will have a peak brightness of 1,000 nits and will be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
It is important to note that the Galaxy F34 5G might run on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.
The triple rear camera unit of the smartphone will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It will be powered by a large 6,000mAh battery, as per the details from the company. One should note these features.
(Written with inputs from NDTV Gadgets 360.)
