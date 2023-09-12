The Apple launch event 2023 is scheduled for 12 September 2023. The launch event will take place under the tagline 'Wonderlust'. The most awaited iPhone 15 series will be unveiled at Tuesday's Apple event.
The iPhone 15 series including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be revealed along with the latest Apple Watch Ultra 2. Apple Watch Series 9, AirPods with USB-C charging case, and iOS 17 updates.
The Apple Event 2023 will take place at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in California at 10:30 pm IST. Let us check out the expected features, specifications, and pricing details about the upcoming iPhone 15.
iPhone 15 Launch Date: When Will the Apple Event 2023 Take Place?
The iPhone 15 will be launched on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, at the annual Apple Launch Event.
iPhone 15 Launch Time: When Will the Apple Event 2023 Start in India?
The iPhone 15 launch event will start at 10:30 pm IST in India.
Where Will the Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023 Take Place?
The iPhone 15 launch event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in California.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of the iPhone 15 Launch Event?
Users can enjoy the live streaming of Apple iPhone 15 launch event on Apple TV app, official website of Apple (apple.com), and the official YouTube channel of the company.
Direct Link for Live Streaming of Apple iPhone 15 Launch Event 2023
iPhone 15 Launch Today: Expected Features and Specifications
Although, the company has not confirmed the features and specifications of the iPhone 15 yet, here is a list of expected features and specs based on the online reports and leaks.
The iPhone 15 is speculated to arrive with a USB-C charging port, instead of the traditional lightning port.
The iPhone 15 phone may arrive with matching USB-C cables.
The iPhone 15 is rumoured to feature Dynamic Island.
iPhone 15 may arrive with 6.1 inch display with 120 HZ refresh rate and OLED panels.
The design may be sleek compared to the predecessors along with thin bezels.
