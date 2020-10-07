Samsung Galaxy F41 Launching Tomorrow, Here’s All You Need To Know

Samsung hasn’t announced any official specifications of the device. However, the company website claims that the Galaxy F41 will come with a 6,000mAh battery pack, an Infinity-U sAMOLED display, and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Being an all-segment player, Samsung plans new series based on specific product features as it can move the most-loved and top-end specifications across its portfolio, like it did with the 'M’ series – introducing a monster 7000mAh battery.

The Galaxy F41 is also expected to pack similar features.