Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31: Which Is The Better Bet?

Redmi’s gaming-centric device, the Redmi Note 9 Pro, is finally in India and will hit stores starting April. Most of Redmi’s thunder has been stolen by the coronavirus pandemic hitting the smartphone industry. The Xiaomi-owned brand hasn’t been able to create a lot of buzz around the device in these times.

Samsung’s M31 has received rave reviews online not only in terms of its design, but an exemplary battery performance. Backed by the "Samsung brand philosophy", does the M31 have what it takes to derail Redmi from its tracks?

Let’s take a quick look at what both these phones offer spec-wise.