Realme 9i 5G Is Finally Official: Know the Features, Specs, and Price in India
Realme 9i 5G is now official: Check features, specs, and price in India
Realme has finally announced the Realme 9i 5G handset and looks like it has all the features and specs that we had expected. The Realme 9i 5G mobile phone is now official and costs not more than $200. The glossy design and look of the phone are quite catchy and people are already liking it.
Talking about the features, specs, and price of the Realme 9i 5G in India, the handset has a chipset of almost 180 dimensity, a huge battery, and lustrous design, probably inspired by the music CDs. Let us read about the specs and features of the handset in detail.
Realme 9i 5G: Know the Exact Features and Specifications
Now that the Realme 9i 5G handset has been officially announced, we know the exact features and specs of the device, you can check the list below:
Design: Sleek (8.1 mm thin handset with a weight of just 187 gms), glossy & gleamy design, a water drop notch on top, 6.6” LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. A power key on the side with a fingerprint scanner.
Camera: The upper front corner of Realme 9i 5G has 3 cameras. The main camera has 5P lens and is 50 MP with an f/1.8 aperture. The other two cameras are generally for taking close shots and are not less than 4 cm. one is a 2 MP portrait camera and the other is a 2 MP macro shooter camera. On the front side is a selfie camera which is almost 8 MP which contributes to its high-quality selfie images.
Battery: The Realme 9i 5G has a large battery of approx. 5,000 mAh with 18W fast-charging capability. The device has a USB-C port for charging and a 3.5 mm audio jack on the bottom.
Storage: The Realme 9i 5G handset has Realme 9i 5G has been launched with two storage combinations including 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB.
Performance: The Realme 9i 5G supports dual 5G standby. The card tray has a spare spot for micro SD to increase the storage if required. The device can support extra storage up to 2 TB. Depending upon the internal RAM, the storage can be expanded to 3 GB.
Realme 9i 5G: Price in India
Since the Realme 9i 5G handset has two memory combinations - 4/64 GB and 6/128 GB. The prices are $188 (Rs 14,999) and $215 (Rs 16,999) respectively.
Realme 9i 5G: Colour Options and Pre-order
The Realme 9i 5G will be availble in 3 amazing colours to customers including - Rocking Black, Soulful Blue, and Metallica Gold. Interested customers can pre-book their orders on the official website of Realme (Realme.com), Flipkart, and some offline Realme stores.
