Realme 9i 5G Is Finally Official: Know the Features, Specs, and Price in India

Realme has finally announced the Realme 9i 5G handset and looks like it has all the features and specs that we had expected. The Realme 9i 5G mobile phone is now official and costs not more than $200. The glossy design and look of the phone are quite catchy and people are already liking it.

Talking about the features, specs, and price of the Realme 9i 5G in India, the handset has a chipset of almost 180 dimensity, a huge battery, and lustrous design, probably inspired by the music CDs. Let us read about the specs and features of the handset in detail.