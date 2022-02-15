Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ to Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price in India, Specs

The Realme 9 Pro series smartphones are expected to be priced above Rs 15,000 in India. Moreover, a new leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the price of Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones in Europe.

According to the leak, the Realme 9 Pro will be priced at EUR 319 (approximately Rs 27,200) for the 6GB +128GB storage variant, and EUR 349 (approximately Rs 29,800) for 8GB 128GB variant.

The Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to be available at EUR 379 (approximately Rs 32,400) for 8GB + 128GB storage variant.