ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specs

The Realme 9 Pro series is scheduled to be launched on 16 February in India.

The Quint
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ launch date announced.</p></div>
i

Realme on Thursday, 3 February, announced the launch date of its new Realme 9 Pro series in India. The series, which comprises Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones, is scheduled to be out on 16 February.

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+: Launch Date and Time

The launch event of the Realme 9 Pro series will begin at 1:30 pm on 16 February. It can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Realme and also on all its official social media handles.

Also Read

Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro, Narzo 50 to Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specs

Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro, Narzo 50 to Launch Soon in India: Expected Price, Specs

Realme has revealed some specifications of the Realme 9 Pro series. Madhav Sheth, the vice president of Realme, has also hinted at the possible price range of the series, reported Gadgets360.

ADVERTISEMENT

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+: Expected Price in India

Sheth, during an 'AskMadhav' episode, hinted that the Realme 9 Pro series would be priced above Rs 15,000 in India.

However, the exact price of the smartphones is yet to be announced by the company.

Also Read

Redmi Note 11 to Launch With Redmi Note 11s on 9 Feb in India: Price and Specs

Redmi Note 11 to Launch With Redmi Note 11s on 9 Feb in India: Price and Specs

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+: Specifications

According to the launch event webpage of Realme 9 Pro, the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will house a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Both the smartphones are expected to have a triple rear camera setup.

The event page mentions that Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It also says that the series is 5G enabled.

Realme 9 Pro series will be available in a new light-shift design that changes colour from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight.

Check this space regularly for further updates on the Realme 9 Pro series and other smartphones.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT