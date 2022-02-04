Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specs
The Realme 9 Pro series is scheduled to be launched on 16 February in India.
Realme on Thursday, 3 February, announced the launch date of its new Realme 9 Pro series in India. The series, which comprises Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones, is scheduled to be out on 16 February.
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+: Launch Date and Time
The launch event of the Realme 9 Pro series will begin at 1:30 pm on 16 February. It can be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of Realme and also on all its official social media handles.
Realme has revealed some specifications of the Realme 9 Pro series. Madhav Sheth, the vice president of Realme, has also hinted at the possible price range of the series, reported Gadgets360.
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+: Expected Price in India
Sheth, during an 'AskMadhav' episode, hinted that the Realme 9 Pro series would be priced above Rs 15,000 in India.
However, the exact price of the smartphones is yet to be announced by the company.
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+: Specifications
According to the launch event webpage of Realme 9 Pro, the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will house a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Both the smartphones are expected to have a triple rear camera setup.
The event page mentions that Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It also says that the series is 5G enabled.
Realme 9 Pro series will be available in a new light-shift design that changes colour from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight.
Check this space regularly for further updates on the Realme 9 Pro series and other smartphones.
