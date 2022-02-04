Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Date Announced: Expected Price, Specs

According to the launch event webpage of Realme 9 Pro, the Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will house a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Both the smartphones are expected to have a triple rear camera setup.

The event page mentions that Realme 9 Pro+ 5G will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. It also says that the series is 5G enabled.

Realme 9 Pro series will be available in a new light-shift design that changes colour from light blue to red when exposed to sunlight.