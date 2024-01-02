Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Expected Soon; Know the Leaked Price Range Here

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is set to take place soon. Several rumours suggest that the brand-new Samsung Galaxy series will make its debut on 17 January. It is important to note that the official launch date of the smartphone series is not announced yet. One should wait for the company to make official announcements about the series. As the expected launch date is near, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series are leaked online for interested buyers.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is much-awaited by interested buyers. The series could include three models, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Various speculations also indicate that there might not be any upgrades to the storage variants of the brand-new Galaxy S24 series. The variants might be similar to the predecessor, the S23 series.