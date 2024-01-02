Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Expected Soon; Know the Leaked Price Range Here

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is set to take place soon. Several rumours suggest that the brand-new Samsung Galaxy series will make its debut on 17 January. It is important to note that the official launch date of the smartphone series is not announced yet. One should wait for the company to make official announcements about the series. As the expected launch date is near, the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series are leaked online for interested buyers.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 series launch is much-awaited by interested buyers. The series could include three models, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Various speculations also indicate that there might not be any upgrades to the storage variants of the brand-new Galaxy S24 series. The variants might be similar to the predecessor, the S23 series.
Here are the expected prices and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series you should note if you are planning to purchase the smartphone model. Read till the end to know the latest updates about the Galaxy S24 series.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch: Leaked Price
According to the latest details online, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is rumoured to begin at EUR 899, which is around Rs 82,000 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
The 256GB storage variant is expected to be priced at EUR 959, which is approximately Rs 88,000. The Galaxy S24+ could be priced at EUR 1,149, which is Rs 1,05,000 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage in India.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is speculated to be priced at EUR 1,449, which is Rs 1,33,500 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch: Expected Specifications
Samsung has not disclosed the specifications of the Galaxy S24 series. According to the leaked details, the series could be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in markets like the US, Canada, and China.
The Galaxy S24 might sport a 6.2-inch AMOLED 2x FHD display, a 50-megapixel main camera supporting 8K video recording, and up to 30x Space Zoom.
The Galaxy S24+ could feature a larger 6.7-inch AMOLED 2x QHD+ display, a 4,900mAh battery, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB or 512GB storage. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is likely to replace its aluminium body with titanium and sport a powerful camera system. It will include a 200MP main lens, a 10x quad telephoto, and 100x Space Zoom.
Samsung is expected to officially announce the launch date of the Galaxy S24 series soon. Stay alert to know the details.
