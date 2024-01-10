Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro India Launch on 12 January: Expected Prices & Specs

Oppo is gearing up to launch its latest Reno series smartphones in the Indian market soon. The company has formally announced the debut of the Oppo Reno 11 series in India. The launch is scheduled to take place on 12 January, according to the official details. One should note that the launch event will commence at 11 am IST, during which Oppo will reveal the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro handsets. Buyers should stay alert during the debut event.
The company plans to broadcast the Oppo Reno 11 series launch event live on its official social media pages. Previously, the Oppo Reno 11 series made its debut in China and it is anticipated to introduce the same variants in India. The Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro smartphones might be priced under Rs 40,000 in India.
Here are the specifications, price range, and other details you must note about the Oppo Reno 11 series that will be launched in India soon. Read till the end to stay updated with the latest information.
Oppo Reno 11 Series: Specifications
In the Chinese market, the Oppo Reno 11 series is furnished with a 6.7-inch OLED display, flaunting a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Oppo has also included support for PWM dimming at 2160Hz and 1,600nits of peak brightness.
The Oppo Reno 11 Pro is supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor and the Reno 11 has the Dimensity 8200. The Pro variant protects a 4,700mAh battery, supporting rapid 80W fast wired charging.
The standard Reno 11 variant is equipped with a slightly larger 4,800mAh battery that allows 67W fast wired charging. Both handsets operate on Oppo's latest ColorOS 14 software.
When it comes to the camera, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro (China model) sports a triple-camera setup on its rear panel. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and optical stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto lens.
The Reno 11 Pro has a triple-camera configuration. It has a 50-megapixel Sony LYT600 main sensor with optical stabilization. The standard version also has an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto lens. Both devices sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.
Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro: Expected Prices in India
The prices of the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro in India are not known yet. Interested buyers must stay alert to know the exact price ranges of the handset.
The prices will be revealed by the company during the launch event on 12 January 2024.
