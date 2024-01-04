Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Launched in India: Know Features, Specifications & Price

Redmi Note 13 Pro and Pro+ Launched: The tech giant Redmi has launched its most awaited Redmi Note 13 Series in India today on Thursday, 4 January 2024. Three handsets including Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were unveiled in today's launch. According to online reports, Redmi Note 13 Series smartphones will compete with some mid-range smartphones including OnePlus Nord series, Realme, and iQOO in the Indian markets.
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G will be available in three color variants including Fusion Black, Fusion White and Fusion Purple. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G chipset. Starting price of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in India is Rs 31,999 for the basic model with a configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.
Let us check out the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in India launch date, price, features, and specifications below.
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Launch Date in India
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G was launched in India on Thursday, 4 January 2024.
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Price in India
The starting price of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in India is Rs 31,999 for the basic model with a configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The price of other variants is Rs 33,999 (12GB + 256GB) and Rs 35,999 (12GB RAM + 512GB).
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Benefits and Offers in India
An instant discount of Rs 2000 is applicable for users who will purchase the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in India using the ICICI debit or credit cards. An exchange bonus of Rs 2000 is also applicable while purchasing the device. In addition to usual exchange bonus, Redmi users will get an extra discount of Rs 500.
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus: Confirmed Features and Specifications
Following are the confirmed features and specifications of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in India.
A 120Hz curved AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G.
A 1.5K AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 1800 nits.
The camera system includes a 200MP wide-angle camera lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP Macro lens. Some other features in terms of optics include AI camera, night mode, 4X lossless zoom, portrait mode, pro mode, and more. There is a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
The handset will be equipped with a fast charging battery which will reach 100 percent capacity within 20 minutes.
IP68 certification for dust and water resistance.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)