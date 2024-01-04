Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus Launched in India: Know Features, Specifications & Price

Redmi Note 13 Pro and Pro+ Launched: The tech giant Redmi has launched its most awaited Redmi Note 13 Series in India today on Thursday, 4 January 2024. Three handsets including Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ were unveiled in today's launch. According to online reports, Redmi Note 13 Series smartphones will compete with some mid-range smartphones including OnePlus Nord series, Realme, and iQOO in the Indian markets.

Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G will be available in three color variants including Fusion Black, Fusion White and Fusion Purple. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra 5G chipset. Starting price of Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in India is Rs 31,999 for the basic model with a configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

Let us check out the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus in India launch date, price, features, and specifications below.