Realme C67 5G Launch Date in India Today: Features, Price and Specifications

Tech giant Realme is all set to release Realme C67 5G in India today on Thursday, 14 December 2023 at 12 pm. According to the teasers released by the company, it is confirmed that the handset will flaunt a Sunny Oasis design. Also, some of the confirmed features and specifications include 5,000 mAh battery. The 5G handset will be available in a green color, and will be equipped with a spherical camera module.
As per several teaser images shared by the company, Realme C67 5G will arrive with an ultra slim body, 50MP rear camera, and SUPERVOOC fast charging capability. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC.
Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other details of Realme C67 below.
When Will be Realme C67 Launched in India
Realme C67 will be launched in India today on Thursday, 14 December 2023.
At What Time Will be the Realme C67 Launched in India
Realme C67 will be launched in India today at 12 pm IST.
Realme C67 Launch Today: Confirmed Features and Specifications
Following are confirmed features and specifications of Realme C67.
5,000 mAh battery with 33 W SUPERVOOC fast charging capability.
Sunny Oasis design.
Round camera module with 50MP rear camera.
Ultra slim body.
The lens will be featured with a sparkling ring.
IP54 rating
Realme C67: Price in India
The expected price of Realme C67 5G in India is Rs 9000 to Rs 12000. This makes it the most affordable 5G phone in the country.