Realme C67 5G Launch Date in India Today: Features, Price and Specifications

Tech giant Realme is all set to release Realme C67 5G in India today on Thursday, 14 December 2023 at 12 pm. According to the teasers released by the company, it is confirmed that the handset will flaunt a Sunny Oasis design. Also, some of the confirmed features and specifications include 5,000 mAh battery. The 5G handset will be available in a green color, and will be equipped with a spherical camera module.

As per several teaser images shared by the company, Realme C67 5G will arrive with an ultra slim body, 50MP rear camera, and SUPERVOOC fast charging capability. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 SoC.

Let us check out the features, specifications, price, and other details of Realme C67 below.