POCO M5 and POCO M5s Global Launch Date Confirmed: Specifications; Details Here
POCO M5 and POCO M5s: POCO has confirmed that the smartphones are all set to be launched on 5 September 2022.
The Xiaomi sub-brand, POCO has officially confirmed the global launch date for its upcoming smartphones. As per the official event invite, the new POCO M5 and POCO M5s are all set to make their debut globally on 5 September 2022. It is important to note that the company has scheduled an online launch event for the upcoming smartphone series. The launch date and time of the POCO M5 and POCO M5s are confirmed by the smartphone company.
The official handle of POCO for India shows the POCO M5 in the teaser only. It suggests that the POCO M5s will not be launched in the country. However, the company has not confirmed about this so one should wait. As of now, it is official that the POCO M5 and POCO M5s will launch globally on 5 September.
POCO super fans should note that the company has not revealed much information about the specifications and price of the POCO M5 and POCO M5s. All the details will be revealed during the launch event by POCO.
However, we do have some details on the specifications of the smartphones that fans should know before the launch takes place.
POCO M5 and POCO M5s: Expected Specifications
According to the latest reports, the POCO M5 and POCO M5s are rumoured to be powered by MediaTek’s mid-tier Helio G95 and Helio G99 4G chipsets. The company has not confirmed this information so one can be sure after the launch event.
The current rumours suggest that the POCO M5 will be supported by an Helio G99 chip inside.
As per an image shared by POCO India on their official Twitter handle, the vanilla model is expected to sport the Helio G99 chip.
The POCO M5 vanilla model is also expected to have a leather-like finish on its rear panel. The smartphone is rumoured to feature a 6.8-inch FHD+ LCD display along with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33-watt fast cable charging.
The POCO M5 is expected to be available in three memory configurations which include 4GB RAM paired with 64GB of storage, 4GB with128GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage.
The POCO M5s is likely to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10s. The smartphone is supported by Helio G95 SoC under the hood and provides up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
To know more, one should keep an eye on the launch event scheduled by POCO to introduce the POCO M5 and POCO M5s.
