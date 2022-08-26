Redmi Note 11 SE Launch in India Today: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming

Redmi is all set to launch its new smartphone, the Redmi Note 11 SE, in India. The device will be officially revealed in India today, 26 August 2022. Before the official launch, the Xiaomi subsidiary has already unveiled all the features and specifications except price of its new smartphone Redmi Note 11SE.

According to the company's latest tweet, the official launch date of the Redmi Note 11 SE in India is 26 August. The device will be available for sale in India on Flipkart from Wednesday, 31 August 2022. The company's tweet reads, "All Set for the new performer on the block. The stunning #RedmiNote11SE arrives on 26th August."

The device will be sold in India in four colours including Bifrost Blue, Cosmic White, Thunder Purple, and Space Black .