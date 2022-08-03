OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Today: Live Streaming Details, Price, and Specifications

OnePlus is ready to officially launch its OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone today, Wednesday, 3 August 2022. The smartphone is set to make its debut at the New York City launch event of OnePlus. The global launch event of the OnePlus 10T 5G will be live streamed via the company's official channel on YouTube and its website.

As per the official details, the OnePlus 10T 5G launch event will be live streamed today, Wednesday, 3 August 2022, at 7:30 pm IST. Viewers should keep an eye on the company's official YouTube channel and website to know more about the debut event of the OnePlus 10T 5G. The event will be live streamed on all the official channels for viewers in India.