Moto X30 Pro Launch in China Today: Check Specifications and Price in India
Moto X30 Pro China launch today: The smartphone is expected to be priced at Rs 71,900 in India as per details.
Motorola is ready to launch a bunch of premium smartphones in the market. The company is set to launch Moto Edge X30 Pro along with Moto Razr 2022 today, on Tuesday, 2 August 2022. Both brand-new smartphones are ready to make their debut in China today. Before the launch takes place today, the design of Moto X30 Pro has been leaked online. Interested viewers should know the features and price of the smartphone.
It is important to note that Moto X30 Pro is to be launched in China for now. The debut event is slated to take place today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022 as per the latest official details from the company. Motorola has plans to launch the smartphone with a different name in the global market. It could be Moto Edge 30 Ultra.
It is also expected that the Moto X30 Pro can make its debut as Moto Frontier in the global market. Motorola is expected to make an official announcement about it soon.
Moto X30 Pro Launch in China: Expected Specifications
As per the latest details leaked online, Moto Edge X30 Pro is seen to be equipped with a triple camera. It is important to note that the specification details have been leaked online ahead of the smartphone launch, which will take place today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022.
The display of Moto X30 Pro sports extremely thin bezels around the corners. The smartphone is also expected to have a tiny punch-hole cutout at the top centre.
The design of the brand new smartphone that is going to make its debut in China today appears to be very premium.
Moto X30 Pro is likely to be available in two colours – black and white.
The smartphone is confirmed to be equipped with a 200-megapixel camera. Motorola's general manager Chen Jin officially announced this feature.
Moto X30 Pro: Price in India
Moto X30 Pro is likely to be priced under EUR 999. This is approximately Rs 71,900 in India. Motorola has not made any official announcement regarding the price yet.
There is no information regarding the global launch of the smartphone as well so one needs to wait for the company to reveal further information.
Motorola is expected to announce the global launch after Moto X30 Pro makes its debut in China today, 2 August 2022. To know more about the price and features, one must wait for the launch.
