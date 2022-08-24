Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G Launch Date in India: Specifications & Expected Price
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G: The laptop is confirmed to have a fast 120Hz display and a 2.5K resolution.
Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop in India, which will make its debut in India on 30 August, as per the official details. The laptop is expected to be a follow-up to Mi Notebook Pro which was launched last year.
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G will be equipped with a fast 120Hz display and a 2.5K resolution. The laptop is also confirmed to have a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor, coupled with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX550 graphics.
The design of the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is likely to be the same as its predecessor. Xiaomi has not revealed many details about the NoteBook Pro 120G.
Here are some specifications about the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G.
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G: Specifications
The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is confirmed to be equipped with a faster display, faster chip, and graphics, as compared to the 2021 Mi Notebook Pro. However, the laptop seems to not have an extra USB Type-A port, based on the product images shared by Xiaomi.
These specifications have been confirmed by Xiaomi along with the launch date of the laptop in India. To know more, one should watch the launch event on the scheduled date.
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G: Expected Price in India
Though the company has not revealed any detail regarding the price of the laptop yet, Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is expected to have a price range similar to the Mi NoteBook Pro.
Xiaomi might reveal the exact price of the NoteBook Pro 120G during the launch event, when buyers will also get to know all the other important details about the device.
The Mi NoteBook Pro was joined by a powerful Mi NoteBook Ultra in 2021. We are not sure if Xiaomi is planning to give it a 2022 refresh so one should stay tuned to know more.
