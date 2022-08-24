Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G Launch Date in India: Specifications & Expected Price

Xiaomi has officially announced the launch date of the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G laptop in India, which will make its debut in India on 30 August, as per the official details. The laptop is expected to be a follow-up to Mi Notebook Pro which was launched last year.

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G will be equipped with a fast 120Hz display and a 2.5K resolution. The laptop is also confirmed to have a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 H-series processor, coupled with NVIDIA’s GeForce MX550 graphics.

The design of the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is likely to be the same as its predecessor. Xiaomi has not revealed many details about the NoteBook Pro 120G.