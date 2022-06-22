Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT Price and Specifications Leaked: Check Launch Date
Here are price and specification details of Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT smartphones.
Xiaomi owned Poco is all set to launch its new smartphones Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT smartphones globally on Thursday, 23 June 2022. The devices will be an addition to the company's 'F' and 'X' series lineup.
The launch event of Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT is scheduled to begin at 05:30 pm IST. It can be live streamed online on the official YouTube channel and social media handles of Poco.
Ahead of its launch, specifications and price of the upcoming smartphones have been revelaed on Mi's Poland website, reported Gadgets360.
Here are the details of the same.
Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT: Price
Poco F4 5G
6GB + 128GB: PLN 2,200 (approximately Rs 38,900)
8GB + 256GB: PLN 2,400 (approximately Rs 42,500)
Poco X4 GT
6GB + 128GB: PLN 1,900 (approximately Rs 33,600)
8GB + 256GB: PLN 2,000 (approximately Rs 35,400)
Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT: Specification
Display
Poco F4 5G smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with refresh rate of 120Hz, whereas the X4 GT smartphone sports 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 144Hz refresh rate.
Processor
Poco F4 5G smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and Poco X4 GT will come with MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor.
Battery
Poco F4 5G will house a 4,500mAh battery which would be supported by 67W charging, whereas the X4 GT smartphone will be powered by 5,080mAh battery which will also be supported by 67W charge.
Camera
Both, Poco F4 5G and X4 GT will have the same camera specifications. They will come with a triple-rear camera setup which will include a 64MP primary camera paired with a 8MP lens and a 2MP macro sensor. At the front, they will house a 20MP selfie camera.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 GT smartphones.
