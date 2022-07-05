OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro Budget Smart TV Launched in India: Price; Specifications

The popular company OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro budget smart TV in India on Monday, 4 July 2022. As the name states, the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro budget smart TV is a screen size upgrade to the existing OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro. The smart TV is available with a 4K UHD display with Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Dolby Audio. It has “seamless connectivity” with existing OnePlus devices such as phones, buds, and smartwatches.

As the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro budget smart TV has already made its debut in India, on Monday, 4 July 2022, people are excited to know the price and specifications of the brand new smart TV. It is to be noted that the smart TV will be available from 7 July 2022 in the country.