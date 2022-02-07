OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge to Launch Soon in India, Check Details

Chinese tech company OnePlus has tweeted about its two new upcoming Smart TVs, OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The smart TVs are expected to launch soon in India.

"Get ready to see the Smarter Picture! The OnePlus TV Y1S/Y1S Edge is arriving soon!" OnePlus tweeted.

The OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be an addition to the company's 'OnePlus TV Y Series'. The company is expected to sell OnePlus TV Y1S through online platforms, and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge through offline stores.