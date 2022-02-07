OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge to Launch Soon in India, Check Details
The OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be an addition to the company's 'OnePlus TV Y Series'.
Chinese tech company OnePlus has tweeted about its two new upcoming Smart TVs, OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge. The smart TVs are expected to launch soon in India.
"Get ready to see the Smarter Picture! The OnePlus TV Y1S/Y1S Edge is arriving soon!" OnePlus tweeted.
The OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge will be an addition to the company's 'OnePlus TV Y Series'. The company is expected to sell OnePlus TV Y1S through online platforms, and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge through offline stores.
OnePlus has also activated a 'Notify Me' page on the official website of OnePlus India. Interested customers can subscribe for launch notification on the official website of OnePlus India: oneplus.in.
OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge: Expected Specifications and Features
According to the company, the upcoming OnePlus Smart TVs will sport a bezel-less design. Moreover, both the TVs are expected to run on Android 11 operating system (OS), reported Gadgets360.
They are expected to come in 32-inch and 43-inch displays with HDR 10+ support, the report added.
OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge TVs are expected to house 20W sound support with Dolby Audio with Atmos decoding.
Price details of the upcoming OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge are yet to be announced by the company. However, OnePlus TV Y series is available at a starting price of Rs 16,499 (32-inch). 40-inch and 43-inch variants of OnePlus TV Y series are available at Rs 22,999 and Rs 25,999, respectively.
Check this space regularly for further updates OnePlus TV Y1S and OnePlus TV Y1S Edge.
(With inputs from Gadgets360)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.