Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Launched: Price, Specifications, Features and Other Details
Xiaomi Book Pro 2022: Know about the price and features of the 14-inch variant and 16-inch variant laptops.
The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series has been officially launched on Monday, 4 July 2022 in two sizes. One variant is available in 14-inch and the other variant has a 16-inch display. The brand new notebook series that has been launched recently, packs E4 OLED displays that utilise 3D LUT colour correction created by Xiaomi along with support for Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptops have a 14.9 mm thickness and are lightweight.
It is important to note that both the variants of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series are powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core P series SoC. As the company formally launched the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 on 4 July 2022, people are excited to know more about the specifications and prices of the two laptops. We have all the details for you.
Keep reading to know about the price, availability, and specifications of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series that made its debut yesterday, on Monday, 4 July 2022.
Xiaomi Book Pro 2022: Expected Price in India
The price of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 14-inch variant starts at ¥6,799 which is roughly Rs 80,000 for the i5 version and ¥8,499 which is roughly Rs 1,00,000 for the i7 version.
The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 16-inch variant has been priced at ¥7,399 which is roughly Rs 87,000 for the i5 version. The i7 version is available at ¥9,399 which is roughly Rs 1,10,700.
Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 14-inch Laptop: Specifications
The Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch laptop features an E4 OLED display that uses 3D LUT colour correction created by Xiaomi. The 14-inch Book Pro 2022 runs on Windows 11 and sports a 90 Hz display along with Dolby Vision support.
The laptop is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It is important to note that the display of the Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch laptop has a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen has a peak brightness of up to 600 nits.
The laptop is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB of storage. It supports 100W charging over USB Type-C using a GaN charging adapter. The weight of the 14-inch model of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 is 1.5kg.
Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 16-inch Laptop: Specifications
The Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch 2022 laptop has similar specifications as the Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch laptop.
The 16-inch variant also sports an E4 OLED Retina Master touch screen that uses 3D LUT colour correction created by the company.
The only difference between the two newly launched laptops by Xiaomi is that the Book Pro 2022 16-inch variant is equipped with a 60 Hz display, unlike the 14-inch one.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.