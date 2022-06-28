Akash Ambani Named Reliance Jio Chairperson, Mukesh Steps Down

Akash Ambani was named the chairperson of Reliance Jio on Tuesday, 28 June. Mukesh Ambani resigned as director of the telecom major, effective 27 June.

Akash had been serving as the non-executive director of the company so far.

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Jio Infocomm said that the company's board at a meeting on 27 June, "approved the appointment of Akash M Ambani, non-executive director, as chairman of the board of directors of the company."