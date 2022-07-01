Amazfit T-Rex 2: Pre-Order Available in India, Price, Key Features, and Specs
Amazfit T-Rex 2 pre-order available in India: the delivery date starts from 2 July 2022.
After its global launch on 24 May 2022, Amazfit T-Rex 2 is now available for pre-order in India. Interested users who want to get their hands on the amazing Amazfit T-Rex 2 can pre-order from the official website (in.amazfit.com).
Good news for users, the Amazfit T-Rex 2 watch will be shipped without any cost. Besides, the watch comes with a 12-month warranty and seven days replacement options.
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is the first ever watch in the world to go on a space ride test. The Amazfit T-Rex 2 comes with three color variants - amber black, wild green, and astro black & gold.
Amazfit T-Rex 2 Pre-Order in India: Delivery Date
Users who are interested in purchasing the Amazfit T-Rex 2 watch should know that the delivery of all pre-orders will initiate from 2 July 2022, 12:00 pm onwards. There is also good news for users who want to pre-order the Amazfit T-Rex 2 watch. All the pre-orders of Amazfit T-Rex 2 will come with a free gym bag worth Rs 1,999 (INR).
Amazfit T-Rex 2: Price in India
Users who want to pre-order the Amazfit T-Rex 2 watch will have to pay an amount of Rs 15,999.00. This is the price of the watch after the discount, the original price of Amazfit T-Rex 2 is Rs 18,999.00.
Amazfit T-Rex 2: Official Release Date in India
The exact date of the official launch of Amazfit T-Rex 2 in India is not confirmed yet. However, the users can pre-order the Amazfit T-Rex 2 from the official website. There is an exclusive offer for the Amazfit T-Rex 2's official launch day, the buyers will get an amazing free gym bag worth Rs 1,999 INR.
Amazfit T-Rex 2: Key Features and Specs
Following are the key features and specs of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 as per the company.
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a rugged outdoor smartwatch with almost 150+ sports modes, including smart recognition of strength training exercises, creating training templates, PeakBeats™ workout status algorithm, and more
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 has a 24-day battery life.
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 owns a 5- Satellite GPS.
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a tough watch and has passed the 15 Military Grade test.
The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a dual-band watch that allows you to measure your blood-oxygen saturation.
Ultra-low operation is one of the features of the Amazfit T-Rex 2.
The smartwatch owns a AMOLED Display. 1.39" , 326 PPI & 1,000nit.
To get a detailed description of the key features and specifications of the Amazfit T-Rex 2 smartwatch, please visit the official website, in.amazfit.com.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.