New 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Launch Event in India Today: Price & Specifications

Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to launch the brand new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N today, on Monday, 27 June 2022 in India at 5.30 pm IST. Viewers and interested buyers are requested to keep a close eye on the official website of the company, mahindra.com, to watch the live event. The all-new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is dubbed as the "Big Daddy of SUVs". Mahindra and Mahindra have already officially revealed details on the looks of the new SUV but one has to watch the launch event to know more.

The debut event will reveal details on the specifications and price of the SUV.