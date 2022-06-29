OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Sale Date Leaked Before India Launch, Check Details
As per reports, the sale date of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is leaked prior to official launch in India, check details.
Oneplus is all set to launch its new smartphone, 'OnePlus Nord 2T 5G' in India. Though there is no confirmation about the official launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India. Reports suggest that sale date of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India is 01 July 2022.
After its official launch, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G phone will be available for purchase on the official website of Oneplus (OnePlus.in), Amazon, and all OnePlus stores in India. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has been already launched in some global markets and is about to hit the Indian markets soon. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be a modified version of OnePlus Nord 2T that was launched in India last year.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to be packed with dual stereo speakers that will contribute to its excellent voice quality.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G (India): Key Features and Specifications
Since the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has not been yet officially launched in India, there is no exact information about its key features and specifications. However some reports have suggested certain leaked features of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, these include:
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is likely to own a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.
The RAM and storage of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to be 12GB and 256GB respectively.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is supposed to be packed with a 4,500mAh battery unit along with 80W fast charging. This will be the reason behind OnePlus Nord 2T 5G's superfast charging.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G might come with a triple camera system on the back with specifications 50 megapixel wide, 8 megapixel ultrawide, and 2 megapixel depth.
As far as the front camera is concerned, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is likely to own a 32MP selfie snapper.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G device in India is expected to be available in two color variants - Jade Fog & Shadow grey. All the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G devices will be packed with a In-display fingerprint sensor for advanced security.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Indian Version: Expected Price
According to some leaked details, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G device is expected to be available in India at a starting price of Rs 28,999. However, the actual pricing details of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be revealed after the official sale date in India.
