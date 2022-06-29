OnePlus Nord 2T 5G: Sale Date Leaked Before India Launch, Check Details

Oneplus is all set to launch its new smartphone, 'OnePlus Nord 2T 5G' in India. Though there is no confirmation about the official launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India. Reports suggest that sale date of OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India is 01 July 2022.

After its official launch, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G phone will be available for purchase on the official website of Oneplus (OnePlus.in), Amazon, and all OnePlus stores in India. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has been already launched in some global markets and is about to hit the Indian markets soon. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be a modified version of OnePlus Nord 2T that was launched in India last year.