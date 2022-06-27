OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launch in India Tipped for 1 July 2022: Leaked Price & Specs

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to launch in India very soon. Even though the official launch date and time have not been announced by the company yet, a fresh leak suggests that the latest Nord series phone will officially make its debut in India on 1 July 2022. Earlier, leaks suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will launch on 27 June 2022. However, since OnePlus has not finalised an official launch date, the confusion remains.

Along with the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the price details of the smartphone in India have also been tipped. It is to be noted that known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked information regarding the launch date and price of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G via his social media handle on Twitter for the interested buyers.