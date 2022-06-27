OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launch in India Tipped for 1 July 2022: Leaked Price & Specs
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G launch in India: The base storage variant is rumoured to be priced at Rs 28,999.
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to launch in India very soon. Even though the official launch date and time have not been announced by the company yet, a fresh leak suggests that the latest Nord series phone will officially make its debut in India on 1 July 2022. Earlier, leaks suggested that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will launch on 27 June 2022. However, since OnePlus has not finalised an official launch date, the confusion remains.
Along with the launch date of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G, the price details of the smartphone in India have also been tipped. It is to be noted that known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has leaked information regarding the launch date and price of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G via his social media handle on Twitter for the interested buyers.
Here are some details on the price and specifications of the brand new smartphone by OnePlus that will make its debut in India very soon.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launch in India: Rumoured Price
As per the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is expected to be launched in the country on 1 July 2022. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is tipped to be priced at Rs 28,999.
The top-of-the-line 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is rumoured to be priced at €33,999. The smartphone is tipped to go on sale on 5 July 2022 in India.
It is to be noted that the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G was initially launched in select global markets last month, in May 2022. The starting price of the smartphone was EUR 399 which is roughly Rs. 32,600 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.
OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launch Tipped in India: Expected Specifications
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G that made its debut globally runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It sports a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
The display is equipped with HDR10+ support and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.
OnePlus has also furnished the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with a triple rear camera set-up. It has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.
On the front, the smartphone sports a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor for selfies and video calls. For more details on the specifications, wait for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G in India.
