OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Sale Begins Today: Specifications and Price in India
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sale will begin at 12 noon on Tuesday, 22 February.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was launched last week in India. Sale for the same begins from Tuesday, 22 February.
Interested customers willing to buy OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G can purchase it online and offline from OnePlus' official website, stores, and other major retail platforms and outlets.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G smartphone is a successor of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, which was launched last year in India.
Sale Time: OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sale will begin at 12 noon on Tuesday.
Price of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India
The 6GB + 128GB of OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 23,999, while 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 24,999 in India.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G: Specifications and Features
Colour
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is available in Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue colour variants.
Display
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Processor and Storage
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset. It is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Battery
The device houses a 4,500mAh battery, which is powered by 65W SUPERVOOC charging.
Camera
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes with a triple-rear camera setup of 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.
Operating System
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11.
Check this space regularly for further updates about OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.