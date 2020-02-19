Moto Razr First Look: Foldable Phones Are Now Running on Android

By now you must have heard that the new Moto Razr is making its way to India. The headline-making smartphone with a foldable screen has been on the attracting a lot of attention from techies for a while.

And we at The Quint got the opportunity to spend some time to get a quick hands-on experience with the device.

As things stand, we’ll reserve our judgment on the performance and the overall look and quality of the device for our ‘First Impressions’ piece which will be posted in the coming weeks. But until then here’s a quick look at the new Moto Razr and what it offers in terms of specifications and design.