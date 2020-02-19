Moto Razr First Look: Foldable Phones Are Now Running on Android
By now you must have heard that the new Moto Razr is making its way to India. The headline-making smartphone with a foldable screen has been on the attracting a lot of attention from techies for a while.
And we at The Quint got the opportunity to spend some time to get a quick hands-on experience with the device.
As things stand, we’ll reserve our judgment on the performance and the overall look and quality of the device for our ‘First Impressions’ piece which will be posted in the coming weeks. But until then here’s a quick look at the new Moto Razr and what it offers in terms of specifications and design.
The new Moto Razr (when folded) doesn’t look anything like a smartphone. The square form factor is both deceptive and appealing at the same time which is good enough to capture your attention right away.
It’s mostly plastic built which offers that extra bit of sturdiness than glass, which is more prone to cracking.
It gets a 6.2-inch foldable P-OLED display that supports FHD+ resolution and also comes with a secondary 2.7-inch OLED display on the outside, which serves you with call alert and message notification.
It’s running on the Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Graphics processing is handled by Adreno 616 GPU but with a screen of this size, it would be hard to recommend gaming on this device.
You don’t get expandable storage and interestingly, it doesn’t have a physical SIM slot either. Moto will be selling the phone which comes equipped with e-SIM technology that will have to be activated through the telecom operator of your choic (only Jio and Airtel offer these right now.)
The new Moto Razr comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera which has TOF (top of flight) depth-sensing features and dual-pixel technology.
It also houses a 5-megapixel front camera that is capable of full-HD video recording.
There is no 3.5mm headphone jack which means you’ll have to use a USB-type C headphone or wireless headsets to listen to music. It is not water or dust resistant, Moto Razr gets a physical fingerprint sensor which is placed right below the main screen.
Motorola has packed in a 2,510mAh battery with the Moto Razr that comes bundled with Fast Charging technology.
There is no information on when the device will be made available in the Indian market however it is expected that it will be launched in the month of March this year.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )