Micromax In Note 2 Sale Begins: Check Price in India and Specifications
Micromax In Note 2 is available at a price of Rs 13,490 in India.
Micromax launched its new smartphone Micromax In Note 2 in India this week. Sale of the same commenced from Sunday, 30 January 2022.
Interested customers willing to buy the same can purchase it from the official website of Micromax and Flipkart.
Micromax In Note 2: Price in India
The Micromax In Note 2 smartphone is available in 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It is available at a price of Rs 13,490 in India.
Micromax In Note 2: Specifications
Micromax In Note 2 comes with MediaTek Helio G95 processor with 2.05GHz Octa-core CPU. As mentioned above, it is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.
The smartphone sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ 1080x2400 Punch Hole AMOLED Display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 550 NITS display brightness.
Micromax In Note 2 comes with a quad-rear camera setup which 48MP primary camera, 5MP wide-angle sensor and 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensors. At the front, it sports a 16MP selfie camera.
The device is powered by 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 30W fast charging. As per the company claim, the device takes 25 minutes for 50 percent charging.
Micromax In Note 2 runs on Android 11 operating system (OS).
The device is available in two colour variants: Black and Brown.
For more details about Micromax In Note 2 and other smartphones, check the official website of Micromax.
