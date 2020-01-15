With HONOR MagicWatch 2, Your Time Smarts Now!
If you’re looking for a smart watch that suits your style, fit and on-the-go lifestyle, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 has got you covered. This light and sleek smart watch not only acts as your health and fitness partner, but also ups your style quotient.
Read on to know why this gadget is a must-have and how it adds value to your life.
High On Design
Remember those traditional mechanical watches that sport a classic appearance? Well, that’s how the HONOR MagicWatch 2 looks with its stainless steel body and fully circular design. The watch comes with a range of straps, colours, sizes and customisations of clock faces.
The watch barely weighs 41 grams and is easy to handle and wear. It’s equipped with a high-definition 1.39 inch AMOLED touchscreen and comes with personalised watch faces. The watch (46 mm) is available in two stunning colours - Charcoal Black and Flax Brown - that make it all the more desirable.
Health First
Health and fitness are an integral part of our lifestyle these days, which is why you must get the HONOR MagicWatch 2. This watch supports 15 dedicated fitness modes that include running, cycling, swimming and more. It comes loaded with real-time VoiceOver Guidance and different running courses aimed at keeping you fit and active.
With the HONOR MagicWatch 2, you can constantly stay in touch with your health. The watch uses AI algorithm and innovative light path technology to accurately monitor your heart rate 24/7.
Have trouble sleeping at night? This watch not only diagnoses sleep disorders, but also suggests of over 200 ways for you to get better sleep. Urban life is not without its share of stress. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 monitors your stress through the day and helps you lead a relaxed lifestyle. TruSleep, TruSeen and TruRelax are among top technologies built by the brand and they definitely help in more accurate tracking, measurement and making suggestions to its users.
Loaded With Features
The HONOR MagicWatch 2 comes loaded with a bunch of additional features as well that will make life easy for you. You could be camping, on a road trip or even on a jungle safari. The HONOR MagicWatch 2 will ensure you don’t get lost, thanks to its highly accurate location services. The watch supports GPS and GLONASS tracking system.
The watch supports Bluetooth call from your smartphone. It goes on for up to 14 days with sleep monitor, heart rate monitor and message notifications activated every day, 90-minute workout with GPS every week, 30-minute music playing and 30-minute of Bluetooth calls per week.
The watch can store and play up to 500 songs. So whether you’re out on a long drive or on your daily commute to work, with the HONOR MagicWatch 2 you will never get bored.
The HONOR MagicWatch 2 is just the gadget you need for your fast-paced and connected lifestyle. From helping you stay healthy to letting you make a style statement, this smart watch does all this and more.
Exciting Offers
You can buy this watch on Amazon. The Charcoal Black variant costs Rs 12,999 and the Flax Brown one is priced at 14,999. For Amazon Prime members, the watch starts selling from 12 pm onwards on Jan 18. Other users can buy it starting Jan 19. The 42 mm version of the watch comes in Agate Black and Sakura Gold variants.
For every purchase of HONOR MagicWatch 2, you get free HONOR AM61 Bluetooth earphones. You also have the option of 6-month No Cost EMI on all credit and debit cards. Those paying using SBI Credit Card will also get an instant 10-percent discount. This offer starts from 12 pm onwards on Jan 18 for Amazon Prime members and from Jan 19 to 22 for rest of the consumers.
We know you can’t resist these exciting offers. So make this awesome gadget yours. Your time smarts now!
