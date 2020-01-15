With HONOR MagicWatch 2, Your Time Smarts Now!

If you’re looking for a smart watch that suits your style, fit and on-the-go lifestyle, the HONOR MagicWatch 2 has got you covered. This light and sleek smart watch not only acts as your health and fitness partner, but also ups your style quotient.

Read on to know why this gadget is a must-have and how it adds value to your life.

High On Design

Remember those traditional mechanical watches that sport a classic appearance? Well, that’s how the HONOR MagicWatch 2 looks with its stainless steel body and fully circular design. The watch comes with a range of straps, colours, sizes and customisations of clock faces.