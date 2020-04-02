Ventilators, Respirators, Ambu Bags: Different Devices, One Cause

The world is short of personal protective equipment, masks and ventilators or other respiratory devices in hospitals as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads. A call vent out to anyone who could help procure these necessities and that has led to several innovations.

Taking the cue, there are companies that have developed "prototype" ventilators that cost a few thousand rupees, compared to what hospitals use, which cost lakhs of rupees. While many are lauding the effort, it's not likely that every prototype or design can really help.

The trouble is not everyone is aware of how these ventilators function and how different each respiratory device actually is. So here's a quick piece to tell you the key differences.