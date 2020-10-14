Apple Brings Back MagSafe with iPhone 12, Launches New Accessories

Apple’s highly-popular Magsafe charging, first introduced to the Apple MacBook series, is being reintroduced with new lineup of iPhone 12 and Apple Watch.

In its 13 October event, Apple announced that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature magnets on the read end of the phone, to align with wireless chargers, and can also be used for mount-on accessories.