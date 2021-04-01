Data Storage Overview: Why Are External Devices Still Relevant?

With cyber attacks increasing everyday, backing up your digital data has never been more important.

A report by Western Digital has revealed that more than one out of every four PC users in India has lost their content or data in the past.

The storage landscape has dramatically changed in recent years with the introduction of cloud storage services. Uploading your data to a company’s server has become easier and cheaper than keeping your own physical hard storage devices.

However, the rising data leakage from company’s cloud storage has raised several questions regarding the data privacy of users. So is it really the time to completely switch over to cloud storage or are hard disks still relevant? Here’s everything we know.