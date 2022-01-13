Yezdi Adventure, Scrambler and Roadster Launched in India: Price & Other Details

Colour Variants

Yezdi Roadster is available in available in Smoke Grey, Hunter Green, and Steel Blue colours. Moreover, it is available in two variants: Dark and Chrome.

While, Yezdi Scrambler comes in Single and Dual tone variants and is available in Fire Orange, Outlaw Olive and Yelling Yellow colour variants.

Yezdi Adventure comes in Matte and Camo variants and is available in Slick Silver and Mambo black colour options.