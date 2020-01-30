Will Chinese Firms at Auto Expo 2020 Be Subdued By Coronavirus?
Auto Expo 2020 is expected to see a fair amount of participation from Chinese players as well as brands that have their parent firms in China. However, with the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, India has issued a travel advisory restricting travel of individuals from the country, especially if they have been to Wuhan.
With this development, would it mean that Chinese auto companies such as Great Wall Motors, BYD and even MG’s parent SAIC, taking part in the Auto Expo won’t be able to bring in their top executives for the show?
SIAM president Rajan Wadhera said the industry body has gone through the advisory issued by the ministry of health and is taking adequate precautions.
Great Wall Motors (GWM), which will be unveiling the Haval concept SUV at the show. It will also showcase an electric concept car, the Vision 2025. The company executives have reportedly been in India for over a month. In mid January, Great Wall Motors signed an agreement to buy General Motors’ Talegaon plant near Pune, where it will manufacture its SUVs.
Similarly, MG Motor India’s parent SAIC won’t be sending officials from China for the show. Instead, MG Motor says it will have some executives from the UK coming in, while the rest will be its India team at the event.
Other Chinese automakers like BYD have already been in the Indian market for the while and have local representatives who will be at the show.
According to a report in the Economic Times, Chinese companies in India such as Xiaomi are issuing travel guidelines.
Even though many of the regulars are absent from Auto Expo 2020, there will still be a significant number of launches at the event. Estimates put the number at between 70 and 80 launches.
The Auto Expo 2020 will take place between 7 February and 12 February 2020. Media days are on 5 & 6 February, during which The Quint will bring you the key events taking place there.
