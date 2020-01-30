Will Chinese Firms at Auto Expo 2020 Be Subdued By Coronavirus?

Great Wall Motors (GWM), which will be unveiling the Haval concept SUV at the show. It will also showcase an electric concept car, the Vision 2025. The company executives have reportedly been in India for over a month. In mid January, Great Wall Motors signed an agreement to buy General Motors’ Talegaon plant near Pune, where it will manufacture its SUVs.

Similarly, MG Motor India’s parent SAIC won’t be sending officials from China for the show. Instead, MG Motor says it will have some executives from the UK coming in, while the rest will be its India team at the event.

Other Chinese automakers like BYD have already been in the Indian market for the while and have local representatives who will be at the show.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Chinese companies in India such as Xiaomi are issuing travel guidelines.

Even though many of the regulars are absent from Auto Expo 2020, there will still be a significant number of launches at the event. Estimates put the number at between 70 and 80 launches.

The Auto Expo 2020 will take place between 7 February and 12 February 2020. Media days are on 5 & 6 February, during which The Quint will bring you the key events taking place there.