Volkswagen Unveils Taigun Compact SUV in India, Launch This Year

The Taigun will have a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that puts out 130 bhp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque. It will have a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission as an option.

The other engine on offer in the Taigun is a three-cylinder, 1-litre turbo-charged petrol motor that puts out 115 bhp of power and 175 Nm of peak torque. It will also have a 6-speed transmission. There will be no diesel engine choices with the Taigun. (VW is playing it safe after “dieselgate”.)

Specific to India, Volkswagen has re-purposed the European-spec T-Cross as the Taigun. It has a slightly increased ground clearance of 205 mm and a wheelbase that’s longer by about 100 mm to give it a more spacious cabin.

At the Auto Expo 2020, Volkswagen will also showcase its electric range of cars - the ID.3 platform, the facelifted Tiguan and the T-Roc.