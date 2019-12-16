Vintage Cars To Get Special Number Plates, Restricted Terms of Use

There is a catch. You can’t drive your vintage car to work every other day. There are terms and conditions attached to their use.

The draft notification states that vintage vehicles will not be allowed on public roads for regular use. However, they can be brought out for car shows or exhibitions or any display purposes. They can be driven while taking part in events, historical tours and ceremonial occasions.

They can also be used for technical research or cinematography. And of course, they can be taken out for “refuelling and maintenance”, which we suspect is likely going to be the most used reason.